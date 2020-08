The incident occurred in the 6600 block of Janes Ranch Road.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating a suspicious death in southeast Austin.

The incident occurred in the 6600 block of Janes Ranch Road, near McKinney Falls State Park. APD said the call came in at 2:41 p.m. Wednesday.

No additional information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.