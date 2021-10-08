LGBTQ+ Quality of Life survey reveals more work to be done in Austin

The City of Austin’s LGBTQ+ Quality of Life Commission released its LGBTQIA+ Study Final Report on Friday.

AUSTIN, Texas — Key findings from a City of Austin survey show members of the LGBTQ+ community feel more accepted and safer with family, friends and at work than in public places.

The City of Austin’s LGBTQ+ Quality of Life Commission released its LGBTQIA+ Study Final Report on Friday. It will present the report on Monday, Oct. 11, according to a press release.

The survey found that interviewed participants want more LGBTQ+ community spaces “mindful of people in recovery, queer and transgender people of color, and other marginalized communities” in Austin.

Queer people of color, youth and transgender/gender-expansive individuals reported a greater percentage of negative interactions with law enforcement. Specifically, 24% for queer people of color, 21% for youth and 35% for transgender/gender-expansive individuals.

Transgender people of color also experience more employment denials and terminations and suicidality, the study found. These individuals also spend more than 50% of their income on housing and worried about money more than the rest of those surveyed.

The survey found 17% of respondents spend at least 50% of their monthly income on housing. Housing was the “highest ranked priority” among participants.

"LGBTQIA+ communities have been telling us what this survey reaffirms and validates – that we need to apply equity to the broad vision and goals we have for this city in order to be a welcoming city that allows everyone to thrive,” Chief Equity Officer Brion Oaks said. “It is then imperative for the City of Austin to understand how to address these disparities and improve the quality of life of all LGBTQIA+ communities, especially for those who experience the brunt of these inequitable outcomes.”

The LGBTQ+ Quality of Life Commission has been researching the study for five years, since its founding in 2017. It partnered with Health Management Associates, Inc. to administer the survey.

The survey is meant to provide analysis on how the LGBTQ+ experience in Austin can be improved.

Monday, Oct. 11, is National Coming Out Day. The report will be presented at 7 p.m. that day at the City’s Permitting and Development Center. It Is open to the public, but only in person.

The commission will also present the report to the Austin City Council on Oct. 12.