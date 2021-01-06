Pride flag to hang at Travis County Government Administration building for the first time

The Travis County Commissioner's Court voted unanimously to pass the LGBTQIA+ civil rights resolution at their meeting Tuesday.

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — A pride flag will hang from a Travis County administrative building for the first time Tuesday. The Travis County Commissioners Court voted to pass an LGBTQIA+ civil rights proclamation at their meeting June 29.

Travis County Judge Andy Brown and Commissioner Brigid Shea, along with LBTQIA+ leaders from the county, are hosting a flag-raising ceremony at 12 p.m. in response to the vote. The ceremony will take place at the Travis County Government Administration Building at 700 Lavaca St., where the flag will hang annually.

The resolution, or Item 2, passed unanimously. Item 2, in the court’s meeting agenda, reads:

Consider and take appropriate action on proclamation regarding LGBTQIA+ Civil Rights, including direction to explore options and draft regulatory proposals for Commissioners court adoption that reflect the County’s intent to strengthen the protections and enforcement of civil rights within our community.

Tomorrow, we will vote on an LGBTQIA+ Civil Rights Resolution that allows for a Pride Flag to fly on a Travis County building for the first time.



Join us for a pride flag-raising ceremony to commemorate this historic moment with LGBTQIA+ leaders, @CommishShea, & me at 12 tmrw. pic.twitter.com/RQrIM1mObZ — Andy Brown (@TravisCoJudge) June 28, 2021

The resolution allows Travis County staff to fly the LGBTQIA+ Pride Flag at the county’s administration building every year during Pride Month in June and during the Austin-Travis County Pride Parade in August. All other Travis County buildings can do the same.

The commissioners court will also have to draft two reports by Sept. 15, 2021. One is a policy prohibiting companies doing business with Travis County from discriminating against employees “on the basis of race, color, national original, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity/expression or veteran status.”

The other asks the Travis County Attorney’s Office to draft proposals for the court to pass “that reflect the County’s intent to strengthen the protections and enforcement of civil rights within our community.”