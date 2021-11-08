City of Austin to install rainbow crosswalks at Fourth and Colorado streets

The crosswalks will be installed in recognition of National Coming Out Day on Monday, Oct. 11.

AUSTIN, Texas — Part of Downtown Austin is about to get a little more colorful. The Austin Transportation Department announced Friday that the City will install crosswalks resembling the Progressive Pride flag at the intersection of Fourth and Colorado streets.

The intersection will be closed on Monday, Oct. 11, from 3 a.m. until approximately 5 p.m. for the installation. The crosswalks are being installed on Monday in honor of National Coming Out Day.

The Transportation Department said the design is based on a previous design request by the community and incorporates colors from the Progressive Pride flag, including black and brown stripes to represent people of color and baby blue, pink and white stripes to represent the transgender community.

Three nearby utility boxes will also be decorated as part of Austin Transportation's Artboxes program. The box at the southwest corner of Fourth and Colorado streets will feature the Progressive Pride flag and include a purple circle in a yellow triangle to represent the intersex community.

At 9 a.m. on Monday, Mayor Steve Adler, City Manager Spencer Cronk, Councilmember Kathie Tovo, Austin Transportation Director Rob Spillar and other City leaders are expected to be on-site for an event to commemorate National Coming Out Day as crews continue actively transforming the crosswalks.