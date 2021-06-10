'We all make mistakes': Urban Meyer's wife writes farewell post on Twitter following his viral video

"We all make mistakes - we are all sinners. If you think you aren't, then cast the first stone," wrote Shelley Meyer.

Several days after Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer appeared in a viral video that showed a woman dancing against him at a bar in Columbus, his wife, Shelley Meyer, has released a statement.

In what she termed as her final post on Twitter, the wife of Urban Meyer said, "We all make mistakes - we are all sinners. If you think you aren't, then cast the first stone."

"To my wonderful followers/friends: THANK YOU. For your love, support, friendship, laughs-I will miss this the most. I love you ALL and wish God's blessings on you. Thank you," she added.

THANK YOU friends, followers, fans, supporters for all your love, fun, laughs over the years. God Bless🙏🏻 and God bless America 🇺🇸Peace out ✌️🦩🦩🦩🦩🦩🦩🦩🦩🦩🦩🦩🦩🦩🦩🦩🦩🦩🦩🦩🦩🦩🦩🦩🦩🦩🥰😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/fToARSc0ci — Shelley ❌eyer (@spinnershells) October 7, 2021

Earlier this week, Meyer publicly addressed the video, which was filmed on Friday night at his restaurant, Urban Chophouse, in downtown Columbus. According to Meyer, he remained in Ohio rather than flying back to Florida with his team following the Jaguars' 24-21 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night and went out to dinner with his family before being called upon to take pictures at a friend's birthday party nearby. The 57-year-old head coach said that the incident occurred as people in the group were trying to get him out on the dance floor.

Posts on social media indicate that Meyer was celebrating a friend's birthday on Friday night, while his wife spent time with their grandchildren at home. On Monday, the former Ohio State head coach said that he apologized to his team for being a distraction, as well as his family and Jaguars ownership.

"I just apologized to the team and staff for being a distraction. It's stupid," Meyer said. "So I explained everything that happened, owned it and just a stupid -- should not have myself in that kind of a position."

In a statement released on Tuesday, Jaguars owner Shad Khan said he spoke to Meyer about his behavior in the video, which called "unacceptable." Khan also indicated that Meyer will remain Jacksonville's head coach moving forward, but that he also must regain the organization's "trust and respect."

"I have addressed this matter with Urban," Khan said in a statement. "Specifics of our conversation will be held in confidence. What I will say is his conduct last weekend was inexcusable. I appreciate Urban's remorse, which I believe is sincere. Now, he must regain our trust and respect. That will require a personal commitment from Urban to everyone who supports, represents or plays for our team. I am confident he will deliver."