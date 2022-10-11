Austin LGBTQ+ bar Oilcan Harry's finds temporary home

The popular bar will move into a space just a few doors down.

AUSTIN, Texas — Oilcan Harry's is in the process of setting up a temporary space a few doors down from its original location while an apartment tower and a new space for the bar goes up in its spot.

The oldest LGBTQ+ bar and nightclub in Austin is temporarily moving to The Riley Building at 315 Lavaca St.

Architectural firm DSGNworks is in charge of setting up the temporary space for the bar.

"The DSGNworks team was pleased to be selected as the architects to provide the architecture and engineering for the remodel of the ground floor of The Riley Building as Oilcan Harry’s new location," the firm said in a statement. "We are delighted to help this Austin cultural icon continue operations while they wait for their new space to become available."

According to the Austin Business Journal, the bar has secured a three-year lease at The Riley Building. An architect with DSGNworks told the ABJ that construction is expected to start by mid-November and last about three months. But that depends on the permit process.

The temporary space will provide room for large crowds, live music and an outdoor patio, while Oilcan Harry's waits for its new home in a proposed high-rise in the spot it currently occupies, per the report.

The bar's move comes as The Hanover Company has proposed to build a 400-unit high-rise that would feature ground-floor retail, restaurants and bars. Coconut Club and Neon Grotto, two bars along the same street as Oilcan Harry's, are set to be demolished in the process. Coconut Club previously said the club would be allowed to remain in its space "at least through SXSW 2023," per the report.

Rain, another popular spot for the community, at 217 W. Fourth Street will remain in the same place as demolition plans do not include that bar.

Some community members hoped to achieve historic zoning for Oilcan Harry's earlier this year in an effort to stop the bar from being displaced. The bar previously said that supporting a demolition permit for its building was the best way to keep the bar alive and allow it to keep operating in the future.

The Austin Historic Landmark Commission later voted against the designation, allowing the demolition process to move forward.

Read the full report by the Austin Business Journal here.

