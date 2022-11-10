x
One dead in auto-pedestrian crash on W Anderson Ln

AUSTIN, Texas — One person has been pronounced dead after being involved in an auto-pedestrian crash early Wednesday morning.

On Oct. 12, an auto-pedestrian collision was reported in the 500 block of W Anderson Ln at 7 a.m. according to the Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services.

When medics arrived on the scene, there was one unconscious adult patient and traffic diversions were being set up. 

At 7:15 a.m., the medics on scene received a "deceased on-scene pronouncement" for the unconscious adult patient. The identity of the person has not been released.

There are extended road closures expected throughout the area. Drivers are encouraged to choose alternative routes for the time being. 

At the moment, no other information is available. Check back for updates.

