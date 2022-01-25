Leander to hold special election deciding on whether to cut ties with CapMetro

On Tuesday night, Leander City Council members voted to hold a special election in May.

LEANDER, Texas — Leander voters will soon get to decide if the city cuts ties with the Capital Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

On Tuesday night, Leander City Council members voted to hold a special election in May. Leander voters will see the item on the May 7 ballot, asking them "Shall the Capital Metropolitan Transportation Authority be continued in the City of Leander?"

The city currently pays the transportation agency for CapMetro bus and rail services by charging a 1% sales tax, but some residents argue the costs aren't worth it. In 2021, Leander's sales tax revenue generated $9.8 million for the agency.

Leander has paid 1 cent out of the 2 cents collected in local sales tax since 1985 when the city joined CapMetro. Based on current population and business growth projections, Leander’s study found it could pay CapMetro double what it paid in 2021 – $18.4 million by 2032.

Councilmembers have previously discussed the topic, most recently on Jan. 6. The idea to cut ties with the transportation agency came after a study highlighted low ridership numbers and limitations to the current service offered by CapMetro.

If voters approve to cut ties, the city would have to keep collected taxes until its debt to CapMetro is paid off.