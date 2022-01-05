Leander voters could consider whether to cut ties with CapMetro

The Leander City Council will consider asking voters to determine the fate of Capital Metro in the city.

LEANDER, Texas — On Thursday evening, the Leander City Council will consider whether to ask voters to determine the fate of the City’s partnership with Capital Metro in a May election.

According to KVUE’s media partners at the Austin American-Statesman, Leander has paid 1 cent out of a 2-cent local sales tax to CapMetro since 1986. In 2021, the City paid $9.8 million for CapMetro’s bus and rail services, which run between Leander and Austin.

Leander City Council’s Thursday agenda includes reviewing draft ballot propositions.

City spokesman Michael Neu told the Statesman that after reviewing the issue on Thursday, councilmembers will decide on Jan. 20 whether to call an election.

Should an election be called and voters decide to withdraw from CapMetro, another proposition could ask whether Leander should instead dedicate 1 cent of sales tax to a Type B economic development corporation to support projects around the city.

A CapMetro spokesperson told the Statesman a decision to withdraw from its partnership would not affect the transit agency’s plans for expansion in the area. Those plans include new MetroRail lines as part of Project Connect.

"While the Project Connect implementation would not be affected by Leander leaving the partnership, the loss or reduction of CapMetro service to Leander residents would limit their access to many benefits and connections of Project Connect, such as access to the Domain, downtown and the airport," spokesperson Jenn Maxfield said.