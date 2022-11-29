Leander grocery store fire leads to $350K in damage

Investigators said the cause of the fire involved the air conditioning and heating unit in the building.

LEANDER, Texas — A fire at a Leander grocery store on Sunday resulted in $350,000 worth of damage.

On Nov. 27, at 5:30 a.m., the Leander Fire Department (LFD) received a call stating that a fire had started in a commercial building located at 307 South US 183 in Leander.

Once on the scene, first responders discovered that the building was closed and unoccupied during the fire. In the initial reports, the fire was seen coming through the roof from the back of the building.

Further investigation found that the fire started in the attic and spread into the roof's deck. Extinguishing the fire became difficult as a secondary roof helped the fire spread between the two roof structures, according to the fire department.

The damage to the building and items inside is estimated to be $350,000. Investigators said the cause of the fire involved the air conditioning and heating unit in the building.

The fire took around two hours to extinguish, and one firefighter was injured in the process because he fell off a ladder and broke his foot.

Williamson County Emergency Medical Services, Leander Police Department and PEC assisted LFD in the response to the fire. The last fire unit left the scene at around 10 a.m.