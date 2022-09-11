CapMetro to suspend rail service from Nov. 19-27

This means that passengers will have to use alternative services, including shuttles, to get around the city.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Capital Metro (CapMetro) rail service will be suspended for a week for construction along the entire rail line.

The entire rail line that CapMetro uses throughout the Austin area will be closed from Nov. 19 to 27 for necessary construction to the train line. This means that passengers will have to use alternative services, including shuttles, to get around the city.

There will be a shuttle service to Leander, Lakeline and Howard Stations before going to the Downtown Station. There are alternative services from the rail stations that can take passengers downtown, but not to the Downtown Station.

Shuttles will not be available on Sundays or on Nov. 24 to 25 for Thanksgiving holiday services. Nov. 24 will not have the MetroRail, UT Service, Night Owl, MetroExpress or pickup services for Thanksgiving Day. Alternatively, Nov. 25 will have the Night Owl and pickup services.

The alternative shuttles for passengers are as follows. The links associated provide the times in which the shuttles leave their respective stations: