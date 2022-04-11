Lead singer of Austin band Nané dead at 29

Local artists and fans shared their memories of Daniel Sahad on Facebook.

AUSTIN, Texas — Daniel Sahad, the lead singer of Austin indie rock band Nané, has died.

"It is with unbelievable pain that we have to share our beautiful leader, Daniel Sahad, passed away last night," the band wrote on Facebook on Monday. "Please give his family and friends the space they need to process this tragedy. Thank you all."

According to KVUE's news partners at the Austin American-Statesman, Sahad was 29 years old.

Sahad and his band were described by the Statesman as "a supersonic five-piece that performed minor miracles of funk and soul that led to heart-soaring revelations," topping its list of Austin artists to follow in 2022.

Fans and fellow artists were quick to share their memories and condolences on Monday.

"This is crushing news. What a beautiful light of music and love. My condolences to Daniel’s family, band mates, friends and many fans," wrote local musician Nakia.

"What an enormous talent, and such a tragic loss," the Texas Music Office said.

City Council was excited to have live music back in chambers last week for the first time since before the pandemic, and Nané was a great choice. This is very sad news. Our thoughts go out to Daniel's family and the band today. https://t.co/mjlGIgVIY7 — Mayor Adler | Get vaccinated! (@MayorAdler) April 11, 2022

"I can't even process this. He was such a shining star, poised for greatness. Sending heartfelt love to the band, family, friends," said ACL Radio's Loris Lowe.

Nané was featured in the most recent Austin City Limits Music Festival in 2021, performing on the Miller Lite Stage.

Sahad's cause of death has not been disclosed.