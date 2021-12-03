Lakeway man sentenced to 60 years in prison for sexual exploitation of a child

An FBI official said this case involved 20 victims over the course of four years.

AUSTIN, Texas — A 27-year-old man was sentenced on Friday to 60 years in prison for sexual exploitation of a child, followed by 10 years of supervised release.

According to court documents, Luann Fabric Campos Leao Hida enticed minors to engage in sexually explicit conduct and produced visual depictions of the conduct.

Hida would give alcohol and e-cigarettes to minors, according to a release from the Department of Justice. He would also give money and vaping materials to the minors in exchange for sexual favors.

On Aug. 26, Hida pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual exploitation of a child and one count of distribution of child pornography. He has remained in federal custody since his arrest in July 2019.

“This is one of the most heinous child sexual crimes we have seen in our community and the Court recognized this with its sentence,” Attorney Ashley C. Hoff said in the release. “Child sexual predators cause incalculable and long-lasting damage to our communities, the individual victims and the families of the victims and we will continue to prosecute these cases aggressively to bring justice for the victims and protect our communities.”

KVUE previously reported that Hida faced a total of 52 counts of child porn with at least 20 victims from Travis and Hays counties. Officials said he used the messaging app WhatsApp to communicate with his victims.

“This case is particularly egregious, as it involved 20 child victims over the course of four years,” said FBI Special Agent in Charge Christopher Combs. “The FBI and our law enforcement partners are committed to protecting our community's vulnerable children and holding accountable those who would harm them.”

Officials said the case was brought as part of "Project Safe Childhood," which is a nationwide initiative to combat the epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in 2006 by the DOJ.