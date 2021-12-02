Alligators reportedly kill dog in Del Valle neighborhood

The Austin Fire Department confirmed it responded to the area on Thursday, which is actually a small alligator sanctuary.

DEL VALLE, Texas — Neighbors in Del Valle, Texas, are concerned after at least one of three alligators reportedly attacked and killed a dog on Thursday.

Officials say it happened at a retention pond near homes on Thome Valley Drive in Del Valle – the Berdoll Farms neighborhood.

A neighbor told KVUE she was walking near the pond Thursday afternoon when she heard a dog in distress. She called for help and firefighters responded.

The Austin Fire Department said that when crews arrived, they indeed found the alligators in a drainage area next to the pond.

Firefighters reported that they were surprised to learn the area is actually a small alligator sanctuary. While there's at least one sign posted there warning people about the dangerous animals, there are no gates or fences.

This is clearly not the first time alligators have been spotted in the neighborhood, which has a public park and is not far from Del Valle Elementary, Middle and High School.

KVUE reported about alligator sightings in the area in 2015 and 2014. While not located anywhere near Del Valle, another alligator sighting was reported in 2020 in Austin's Lady Bird Lake.

KVUE's news partners at the Austin American-Statesman also reported about the alligators at Berdoll Farms in 2018. At that time, neighbors said they were concerned for their children's safety, as they believed one of two gators spotted in the area could have been nesting.