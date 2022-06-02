x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

One dead in auto-pedestrian crash off RM 620 in Lakeway

The crash happened on RM 620 near Kollmeyer Drive, officials said.

LAKEWAY, Texas — One person died in an auto-pedestrian crash along FM 620 in Lakeway, officials said Sunday. 

ATCEMS tweeted Sunday night that medics had responded to a "critical incident" on the highway and the victim was declared dead at the scene. Minutes later, Lakeway police tweeted that it was working an auto vs. pedestrian accident at RM 620 near Kollmeyer Drive. 

Lakeway police and the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) said Sunday evening that all lanes of FM 620 from Pheasant Lane to Lakeway Boulevard were closed due to the collision. 

Drivers were advised to find an alternate route. 

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING

Cryptocurrency miners rush to Texas, working to turn Austin into Bitcoin mining capital as power grid's stability is in question

'Art-ism' | How the art of amigurumi helps a girl with autism accept herself

Austin Water issues precautionary boil notice after 'operation staff error'; Eyeing Tuesday as target date to end notice

In Other News

One dead in auto-pedestrian crash off RM 620 in Lakeway