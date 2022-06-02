One dead in auto-pedestrian crash off RM 620 in Lakeway

LAKEWAY, Texas — One person died in an auto-pedestrian crash along FM 620 in Lakeway, officials said Sunday.
ATCEMS tweeted Sunday night that medics had responded to a "critical incident" on the highway and the victim was declared dead at the scene. Minutes later, Lakeway police tweeted that it was working an auto vs. pedestrian accident at RM 620 near Kollmeyer Drive.
Lakeway police and the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) said Sunday evening that all lanes of FM 620 from Pheasant Lane to Lakeway Boulevard were closed due to the collision.
Drivers were advised to find an alternate route.
