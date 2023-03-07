Recovery operation underway after 8-year-old boy goes missing in Lake Travis

Witnesses reported seeing a young child fall from a boat into the water with no life jacket on Monday afternoon.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Travis County Sheriff's Office, along with Lake Travis Fire and Rescue and the Pedernales Fire Department are on the scene of a water recovery effort in Lake Travis on Monday afternoon.

Officials with Travis County ESD 1 said around 2 p.m., callers reported seeing an 8-year-old boy fall off a boat into the water near the 7500 block of Desert Needle Drive in Travis County. Witnesses said the child was not wearing a life jacket.

STAR Flight was called to help with the search. After around 40 minutes, the search transitioned to recovery mode. The TCSO is leading the response.

The boy was reportedly last seen near Cow Creek west of Lago Vista, the TCSO said.