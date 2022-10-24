Kingsland man shot, killed by Llano County deputies

Officials said the man died as he was being transported by ambulance.

KINGSLAND, Texas — A Kingsland man was shot and killed over the weekend in an incident involving the Llano County Sheriff's Office.

In a press release on Sunday, the sheriff's office said deputies were called to a residence on Eula Lane around 5:50 a.m. in response to a man with a gun who had already fired a single shot.

Upon arrival, officials said they located Justin Harrod with a gun and began communicating with him in an attempt to get him to drop it. After several minutes and his alleged refusal, the sheriff's office said the situation escalated and multiple deputies fired, "fearing for their safety."

Immediately after firing, officials said they called EMS and attempted to help the suspect until their arrival. He was then taken to the Kingsland Community Center where a helicopter was waiting. He was pronounced dead in the ambulance on the way.

The Texas Rangers and local district attorney's office will be investigating this case.

No further information was immediately available.