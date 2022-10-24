North Lamar restaurant shooting leads to one person in critical condition

No one else within the restaurant was injured.

AUSTIN, Texas — One person is in critical condition after a shooting that occurred at a restaurant on North Lamar Boulevard late Sunday night.

At around 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 23, the Austin Police Department received a call regarding a caller being held at gunpoint in the 8900 block of North Lamar. According to officials, once officers arrived on scene, the individual was gone.

After canvasing the area for around 30 minutes, officers found the individual at a restaurant nearby, which was identified as Guadalajara Mexican Restaurant. When officers attempted to speak with the individual, they ignored all requests and allegedly tried to barricade themselves in the restaurant.

Officers heard gunshots in the restaurant and entered. Upon entry, multiple officers fired their weapons and the individual was struck, according to reports. The individual had CPR performed by officers and was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

No one else within the restaurant was injured.

Five officers had fired and are now on leave pending an investigation. All body cam footage and surveillance video are under review.

This is an evolving story. Check back for more updates.