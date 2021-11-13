Furry friends help Austin ISD students feel less scared while getting their COVID-19 vaccine

"It helps them calm down and feel safe," said Sharon Cohan, founder of Together Austin. "We have a lot of kids who hold the dogs while they get the vaccine."

AUSTIN, Texas — On Saturday, Austin ISD and Vax Together Austin held a district-wide vaccine clinic for kids ages 5 to 11.

Many like 8-year-old Wasly Bchanan-Crawford rolled up their sleeves to get their shot.

But it took some convincing to get Bchanan-Crawford to agree to his shot.

"I thought it would hurt more than it did," he said.

Lucky for him, he barely felt it.

"I really felt like a slight pinch, like I got my vaccine for school," he added.

Like Wasly, Walgreens Pharmacy Manager Casey Nicholas said there were more than 200 kids who also rolled up their sleeves for the first time.

And this clinic had a couple of treats for those who got the shot.

"I have children myself and have found that toys help," said Sharon Cohan, founder of Together Austin. "So, we have some plush toys and some puppets, some like fidget items just to help with anxiety or just, you know, as a reward for being so brave."

That's not all.

"We have a therapy dog," said Cohan. "The one here right now, her name is Sky, and she's precious."

Some might ask, why bring a dog?

"It helps them calm down and feel safe," added Cohan. "We have a lot of kids who hold the dogs while they get the vaccine."

Wasly was one of the many kiddos who felt more at ease with a dog by his side.

"I love dogs," he said. "They're so cute."

Cohan reminds the dog was brought to help.

"Shots are a little scary," she said. "So, anything that helps them feel more safe and comfortable is a welcome addition."

Austin ISD reported that a total of 250 kids were vaccinated at the Saturday clinic.

For those who couldn't make it to today, Vax Together Austin has a list of different vaccination clinics in central Texas.

Today we vaccinated over 250 children at our PAC pop-up clinic through our partner VaxTogetherAustin.



A big thank you to @VaxAustin for coordinating Austin Dog Alliance therapy dogs to help our small patients keep calm during their vaccination. pic.twitter.com/LJYKmI1cab — Austin ISD (@AustinISD) November 13, 2021