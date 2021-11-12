Boil water notice issued for West Travis County

About 10,000 people are affected by the advisory.

AUSTIN, Texas — All residents and businesses within an area of western Travis County are being asked to boil their water before consuming it. A water leak was found at a pump station.

According to a Nov. 12 press release from Travis County Water District 10, the boil water notice affects people in the City of West Lake Hills and the major subdivisions of Westwood, Rolling Hills West, Knollwood, Westlake Highlands, Sundown Parkway, Camelot and the original Rob Roy Ranch.

That affects about 3,000 residential and business accounts with the water district, which equates to about 10,000 people.

The boil water notice comes after a water line break happened at the McConnell pump station Friday morning. The leak has been stopped, and now crews are working to repair it. Because crews are unsure exactly which homes and businesses are affected by the break, everyone in the water district is under a precautionary boil water notice.

When under a boil water notice, you should boil tap water vigorously for at least two minutes prior to using it for drinking or cooking or using water to brush your teeth, make ice and prepare food for people and pets.

People in District 10 can find updates about the boil water notice online.