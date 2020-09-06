Austin-area leaders react to video of Javier Ambler's 2019 death in deputies' custody

Ambler died in Williamson County deputies' custody in March 2019. Video and details about his death have only been released in the past week.

In March 2019, Javier Ambler died in the custody of Williamson County sheriff's deputies. Video of the fatal encounter, as well as details from an internal affairs investigation, have only just been released in the past few days.

Now Austin-area community leaders are reacting to the video and the KVUE Defenders' findings regarding the case.

Chas Moore, the executive director of the Austin Justice Coalition, said Ambler's death adds fuel to the current conversation surrounding law enforcement.

"This is just another example of why people are in the streets. It's another example of why people are asking for defunding of the police and why people are questioning the very essence of police in today's society," Moore said.

Nelson Linder, the president of the Austin chapter of the NAACP, said the organization has launched an inquiry into Ambler's death and "will ensure that no details are left uncovered." He said the NAACP is concerned with how the incident has been investigated by the Williamson County Sheriff's Office (WCSO), including how long it took for any information to be released.

"I mean, this is what, 15 months? Fifteen months and you still have parallel investigations? Give me a break, man," Linder said. "So, you hold him down, and the man is telling you he can't breathe, he has congestive heart failure. I mean, there are so many things wrong about this whole situation, including the initial stop that was unnecessary, unwarranted."

Travis County District Attorney Margaret Moore said that her office has been fighting with the WCSO for the last year to have "Live PD" video footage related to Ambler's death released. Moore said in part that, "WilCo has stonewalled our investigation. We planned to take this case before a grand jury in April, but [because] of COVID-19, we'll be empaneling this summer."

Austin Mayor Steve Adler also spoke out about Ambler's death Monday night, saying in part, "A failure to dim high beams shouldn't result in a death sentence."

State Rep. Celia Israel spoke out as well. Ambler's last known address shows he lived in Israel's district. She sent KVUE the following statement:

"Javier should be alive. He and his family deserve better. They deserve immediate action. I’m calling on Governor Abbott to call a special session. Immediate reform to our system is necessary.

That it took 15 months for this case to come to light, despite every attempt by the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office and Live PD to withhold evidence, affirms this. I mourn for Javier’s family who, on top of losing a loved one, has been unable to receive closure due to the ongoing search for truth."

And State Senator Royce West told KVUE there is enough information to now have a third party review the incident.

"This is another example of a case that needs to be reviewed by an outside agency to make a determination as [to] exactly what occurred," he said.