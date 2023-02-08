Popular swimming hole Jacob's Well stops flowing as drought continues

"Personally, this is the worst I have ever seen Jacob's Well," the executive director of the Watershed Association said.

WIMBERLEY, Texas — One the area's most popular swimming holes is at zero flow.

Officials said this is only the sixth time this has happened at Jacob's Well. It comes as Stage 4 water restrictions continue in Wimberly.



David Baker is the executive director of the Watershed Association, a nonprofit that works to preserve Jacob's Well and Cypress Creek.



"Personally, this is the worst I have ever seen Jacob’s Well," said Baker.



While there is some water in the well, it is not flowing down to cypress Creek.

Baker said there are two main reasons why.

"We are still in extreme drought here. The other factor is we have had continued groundwater pumping. We have had over-pumping of the aquifer," he said.

Baker said more development coming to area also plays a role in more groundwater pumping.

In addition to low water levels, Wimberley-area residents are currently in Stage 4 drought restrictions.

Longtime resident Linda Burch saw what Jacob’s Well looks like recently.

"It took my breath away because I have never seen it look like that," said Burch.

Burch has lived in Wimberley for more than 50 years.

"It's scary because a lot of people and animals rely on Jacob's Well for their supply of water," said Burch.

Burch said she is trying to do her part to conserve.

"Really I do. As you can tell, we don't water," she said.

Baker said in order to improve conditions at Jacob’s Well, the region is going to need a lot of rain, and ground pumping needs to be reduced a lot.

