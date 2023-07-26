'So happy to be back down here' | Hamilton Pool reopens for swimming after temporary closure

The iconic natural pool had been closed for swimming for nearly two months due to increased bacteria levels in the water.

AUSTIN, Texas — Hamilton Pool is back open for swimming!

The iconic pool had previously been closed since late May due to higher-than-normal bacteria levels in the water, but is now once again safe for swimmers.

"Everything about it is really nice and pretty,” said Corina Vasquez, an Arlington native who came down to visit the pool on Wednesday. Vasquez said visiting the pool had long been a bucket list item.

The Vasquez's got up at 4 a.m. to make their reservation time, and Vasquez said it was well worth it to spend quality time with her family.

"The baby, she loves to swim so this is definitely for her as well," Vasquez said.

The Vasquez's weren't the only ones excited to be swimming in the triple digit heat. Brittany Nolan, a Dripping Springs native, came out here with her 4-year-old daughter.

"Just enjoying swimming here. [A] nice morning hike and getting in the water... we meet people from all around the world when we're down here, so that's kind of cool," said Nolan.

"The original reason we had a very heavy rain storm and that caused the bacteria levels to go much, much, above our health standards," said Michael Brewster, a park supervisor at Hamilton Pool.

Brewster said officials have been doing weekly testing on the pool since May.

“The bacteria levels were acceptable, and they met health standards," Brewster explained.

"I think we were supposed to come a couple weeks ago and swimming was not allowed yet, so happy to be back down here."

Officials are still reminding people coming to the pool to wear plenty of sunscreen and bring plenty of water.

