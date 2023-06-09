LIST: Pools and splash pads in the Austin area

AUSTIN, Texas — The calendar may say it's still spring, but the summer heat is on in Central Texas! Our first triple-digits of the year are expected to arrive next week, and we can expect those high temperatures to be the norm for the next several months.
One proven way to beat the heat is to take a dip in the pool! Here's a list of pools and splash pads in the Austin area where you can cool off.
Year-round Austin pools:
- Bartholomew – 1800 E. 51st St.
- Barton Springs – 2131 William Barton Drive
- Big Stacy – 700 E. Live Oak St.
- Deep Eddy – 401 Deep Eddy Ave.
- Springwoods – 13320 Lyndhurst St.
Seasonal Austin pools:
- Balcones – 12017 Amherst Drive
- Brentwood – 6710 Arroyo Seco
- Canyon Vista – 8455 Spicewood Springs Road
- Civitan – 513 Vargas Road
- Dick Nichols – 8011 Beckett Road
- Dittmar – 1009 W Dittmar Drive
- Dottie Jordan – 2803 Loyola Lane
- Dove Springs – 5801 Ainez Drive
- Garrison – 6001 Menchaca Road
- Gillis – 2410 Durwood Ave. (closed for renovations)
- Givens – 3811 E. Twelfth St. (closed for renovations)
- Govalle – 5200 Bolm Road
- Kennemer – 1031 Peyton Gin Road
- Mabel Davis – 3427 Parker Lane
- Martin – 1626 Nash Hernandez Sr. Drive
- Metz – 2309 Canterbury St.
- Montopolis – 1200 Montopolis Drive
- Murchison – 7022 Hart Lane
- Northwest – 7000 Ardath St.
- Parque Zaragoza – 2611 Webberville Road
- Patterson – 4200 Brookview Drive
- Ramsey – 4201 Burnet Road
- Reed – 2614 Pecos St.
- Rosewood – 2300 Rosewood Ave.
- Shipe – 4400 Ave G
- Stacy Wading – 1401 Sunset Lane
- Walnut Creek – 12138 N. Lamar Blvd.
- West Austin – 1317 W. Tenth St.
- Westenfield – 2000 Enfield Road
Austin splash pads (open May 1 - Oct. 31)
- Bailey Splash Pad – 1201 W. 33rd St.
- Bartholomew Splash Pad – 5201 Berkman Drive
- Chestnut Splash Pad – 2205 E. 16th St.
- Clarksville Splash Pad – 1811 W. Eleventh St.
- Eastwoods Splash Pad – 3001 Harris Park Blvd.
- Liz Carpenter Splash Pad – 200 Dawson Road
- Lott Splash Pad – 1180 Curve St.
- Metz Splash Pad – 2407 Canterbury St.
- Ricky Guerrero Splash Pad – 1100 Brodie St.
- Rosewood Splash Pad – 2300 Rosewood Ave.
The Pease Park Conservancy also operates Pease Splashpad at 1100 Kingsbury St.
Other Central Texas pools and splash pads
- Brushy Creek Splash Pad – 3300 Brushy Creek Road in Cedar Park
- Buttercup Creek Pool – 411 Twin Oaks Trail in Cedar Park
- Elizabeth Milburn Pool – 1901 Sunday Chase Blvd. in Cedar Park
- Veterans Memorial Pool – 2525 W. New Hope Drive in Cedar Park
- Robin Bledsoe Pool – 601 South Bagdad in Leander
- Gilleland Creek Pool – 700 Railroad Ave. in Pflugerville (closed for renovations)
- Scott Mentzer Pool – 901 Old Austin Hutto Road in Pflugerville
- Windemere Pool – 16800 Gower Street
- Micki Krebsback Pool – 301 Deepwood Drive in Round Rock
- Lake Creek Pool – 800 Deerfoot Drive in Round Rock
- Rio Vista Pool & Splash Pad – 555 Cheatham St. in San Marcos
- San Marcos Activity Center Natatorium – 501 E. Hopkins St. in San Marcos
- James Adkins Pool – 1100 W. Center Street in Kyle
- Hamilton Pool Preserve – 24300 Hamilton Road in Dripping Springs (currently closed)
- Founders Memorial – Pool 419 Founders Park Rd, Unit A in Dripping Springs
- Jacob's Well – 1699 Mt Sharp Road in Wimberley (closed for swimming)