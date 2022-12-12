Inmate shot, killed by corrections officer after alleged escape attempt at Kyle hospital

Officials said the inmate also assaulted the officer during the escape attempt.

Example video title will go here for this video

KYLE, Texas — An alleged escape attempt by a Hays County inmate turned deadly Monday at the Ascension Seton Hays hospital in Kyle.

According to the Hays County Sheriff's Office, a Hays County corrections officer was guarding an inmate who was getting treatment at the hospital when he reportedly attempted to escape, assaulted the officer and ran on foot through the emergency room.

Officials said the officer fired at the inmate and struck him. The sheriff's office reported that medical staff immediately began life-saving measures but the inmate was pronounced deceased on scene.

The inmate, whose identity has not been released pending notification of next of kin, was in jail under the following charges:

Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle

Bail Jumping

Failure to Appear

Reckless Driving

Criminal Mischief

Evading Arrest and Detention

According to Hays County Sheriff's Office policy, the Texas Rangers were also called to the scene to assist with the officer-involved shooting. The officer involved has been placed on administrative leave.

Anyone with more information about this case is asked to call Detective Travis Terreo with the Hays County Sheriff’s Office at 512-393-7896, or travis.terreo@co.hays.tx.us, referencing case number HCSO 2022-67679.