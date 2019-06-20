AUSTIN, Texas — Eight people have been displaced after a fire broke out at a North Austin apartment complex Thursday morning, according to KVUE's media partners at the Austin American-Statesman.

The fire happened at around midnight at a complex located at 11511 Metric Blvd. One resident was rescued from the second floor after being overwhelmed by smoke and had to be hospitalized, the Statesman said.

Eight people who lived in three apartments at the complex were displaced due to the fire that started due to improperly discarded smoking materials, the Statesman reported. There is no estimate on the damage.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

New study shows how much you must make to rent a two-bedroom home in the Austin area

Granger Smith thanks Georgetown doctors, nurses in emotional new video

'She's just so beautiful': Fiancé of woman killed in Dallas crane collapse describes that terrible Sunday

Louisiana woman dies after honeymooning in the Dominican Republic