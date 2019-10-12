HUTTO, Texas — The 11-year-old boy with autism who was missing Monday evening has been found safe and is back home with his family, according to Hutto police.

According to police, Corbin Remalia had run out of the house while his sister was watching him at around 6:30 p.m. Monday.

Hutto Police Department National Night Out (NNO) results are in! We rocked it again Hutto! ... Ratings for Texas NNO competitors are: (Category 4 - 15,000 - 50,000 in population) 1. Coppell 2. Midlothian 3. Hutto Third in ALL of Texas...and we are rated 21st in the entire United States! That's something to be proud of!

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Austin Taco Bell employee accused of threatening customer with a machete

Wheel thieves targeting cars in San Marcos

It's official: The Texas Longhorns are playing in the Valero Alamo Bowl

Matthew McConaughey plays Austin tour guide for Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner