AUSTIN, Texas — LifeWorks is opening an affordable housing community for youth and young families exiting homelessness.

The Works II officially opens on Jan. 21. KVUE got a sneak peek of the site on Friday.

The 29-unit community is located in East Austin at the LifeWorks east campus, meaning The Works II is close to supportive services through LifeWorks.

LifeWorks currently offers more than 20 programs that help homeless youth and young families become self-sufficient through categories of housing, counseling, education, and workforce.

This is the second housing complex located at the LifeWorks east campus.

