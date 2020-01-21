AUSTIN, Texas — One man is dead from a gunshot wound, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

ATCEMS said at 9:13 p.m. Monday that medics were responding to a reported gunshot wound incident in the 12200 block of FM 969 near the State Highway 130 intersection, north of the airport. A caller reported that "someone is possibly dead."

ATCEMS then said at 9:22 p.m. that an adult man had been declared dead on the scene.

Drivers should avoid the area as law enforcement investigate the incident.

No further information is available at this time.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Passenger allegedly fires 3 shots at Austin man's car during road rage incident

Man reportedly strangled to death at Lakeway resort

Hutto man learns to walk again after vibrio takes his leg

Georgetown family being sued by neighbor over playscape for terminally-ill son