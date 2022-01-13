ECHO's annual point-in-time homelessness count canceled for second year

The in-person count was also canceled in 2021, with ECHO relying on alternative methods to gather estimates.

AUSTIN, Texas — Concerns circling COVID-19 have again canceled the annual point-in-time count for Austin's homeless population, according to a report from KVUE's news partners at the Austin American-Statesman.

ECHO, also known as the Ending Community Homelessness Coalition, called off this year's count after a recent vote by a council of Austin homelessness response officials and City employees.

The annual count takes place to get an estimate of how many people across Austin are experiencing homelessness, to gauge the problem of homelessness and to assess Austin's progress in addressing it. Not only does this year's cancelation hinder that, but it also limits the opportunity for members of the homeless population to engage with volunteers to learn about services that could be available to them.

These counts are required by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) every year to determine federal funding under its Continuum of Care program. Last year, the government waived the point-in-time count due to the pandemic. This year, ECHO reported that it is not required to conduct an in-person count and will again rely on alternative methods.

Austin is currently in Stage 5 of its COVID-19 risk-based guidelines amid a surge credited to the omicron variant. According to the Statesman's report, postponing the count until a later time in the year is not an option due to the fact that HUD requires the count to be conducted in January.

