Forever Families: 16-year-old in foster care loves technology, music

Katherine loves playing virtual reality games to escape and relieve stress while making new friends.

ROUND ROCK, Texas — Sometimes life can be pretty stressful and it can be nice to step away and into something new. For 16-year-old Katherine, that's where virtual reality comes in!

"It's a nice escape. It helps me with stress and to get out of my head," Katherine said.

Katherine is on the autism spectrum and uses they/them pronouns. Together, KVUE's Hannah Rucker and Katherine met up at VirtropolisVR in Round Rock to navigate a haunted house.

Katherine enjoys learning about new technology and even works at their school fixing computers. It's through that job that they were able to raise up enough money to purchase an Oculus headset.

"I like being able to make friends online," Katherine said.

Katherine also loves to listen to music and make different songs online. They also enjoy collecting anime stickers and books.

Katherine would love to have a family with siblings and pets. They are hoping to find parents who can accept them just the way they are.

To learn more about Katherine or to put in an inquiry to adopt them, visit their page on the Heart Gallery of Central Texas.

KVUE launched the Forever Families segment with Partnerships for Children (PFC) in June 2020 to highlight children in the Heart Gallery of Central Texas who need secure and permanent families. Every day, there are nearly 1,000 children waiting to get adopted in Central Texas, according to PFC.

Editor's note: The children who are in the Heart Gallery program and featured in KVUE's Forever Families segments are children who have had every effort made on their behalf to connect them with family or others in their community to provide options for permanent, adoptive homes. Through no fault of their own, that hasn’t happened yet, and so in partnership with the Department of Family and Protective Services, we collaborate to bring awareness to KVUE viewers about these children in the hopes of finding them permanency before they age out.