HUD, VA award more than $1.2M to provide housing for Texas veterans experiencing homelessness

TEXAS, USA — The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) announced on Monday it awarded over $18 million in HUD-Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing (HUD-VASH) vouchers to 103 Public Housing Agencies (PHAs) in 33 states across the country to support veterans experiencing homelessness.
In Texas, HUD and the VA awarded $1,251,255 to support eight PHAs.
Here is a breakdown of the funds:
- Austin Housing Authority – $590,310
- Housing Authority of the City of Dallas – $220,374
- Tarrant County Housing Assistance Office – $174,975
- City of Mesquite Housing Office –$54,015
- Tyler Housing Agency –$29,839
- Athens Housing Authority –$38,484
- Dallas County Housing Assistance Program –$94,781
- Texas Department of Housing & Community Affairs – $48,477
“The HUD-VA Supportive Housing program (VASH) has been a flagship of HUD and VA’s effort to end veteran homelessness,” said HUD Deputy Secretary Adrianne Todman. “Since its inception, VASH has helped tens of thousands of veterans move from homelessness into permanent housing and receive supportive services along the way. With today’s announcement, I am pleased that we are able to bring this proven solution to more veterans experiencing homelessness, particularly during the holiday season.”
