HUD, VA award more than $1.2M to provide housing for Texas veterans experiencing homelessness

“The HUD-VA Supportive Housing program (VASH) has been a flagship of HUD and VA’s effort to end veteran homelessness,” said HUD Deputy Secretary Adrianne Todman. “Since its inception, VASH has helped tens of thousands of veterans move from homelessness into permanent housing and receive supportive services along the way. With today’s announcement, I am pleased that we are able to bring this proven solution to more veterans experiencing homelessness, particularly during the holiday season.”