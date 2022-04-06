Police searching for suspect, victim after aggravated assault at southeast Austin apartment complex

Police said a woman ran into the apartment complex office bleeding from the head as a man chased and threatened her.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is searching for a female victim and a man accused of aggravated assault after an incident in southeast Austin on Saturday, May 28.

Police said APD officers responded to an apartment complex in the 12200 block of Heatherly Drive around 2 p.m. and located two victims.

The two victims told police they were in the apartment complex office when an unidentified woman ran into the office and begged them to lock the door. The woman was bleeding from the head and said a man she knew was coming after her.

A man then approached the door and began pounding on it and making threats, police said. He had a gun and began pointing it at all three victims and threatened to kill them.

The woman reportedly said she should go with him or he might kill all of them. She unlocked the door and left with the suspect.

The other victims told police the suspect drove away in a silver SUV. Detectives are asking for the public’s assistance in locating the man and the woman victim.

She is described as a white woman, 5 feet, 6 inches tall to 5 feet, 8 inches tall with blondish brown hair. She was last seen wearing a green sweatshirt, black leggings and white shoes.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man with black hair dyed brown, shaved on the sides and pulled back into a bun. He has tattoos on both arms. He was last seen wearing a black tank top and black jeans.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 512-472-8477 (TIPS). You may remain anonymous.