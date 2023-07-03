Central Austin church experienced fire late Monday night

AFD crews were able to put out the fire, but the additional building experienced "serious damage." The attic experienced smoke damage, but the chapel did not.

AUSTIN, Texas — Goodwill Baptist Church in Central Austin experienced a fire late Monday night.

At 11:30 p.m. on March 6, a fire was reported to the Austin Fire Department (AFD) on Newton Street. Once crews arrived on scene, the structure on fire was Goodwill Baptist Church - which has been in the Bouldin Creek neighborhood, located in Central Austin near South Congress, since the 1950s.

The fire began in the additional building connected to the church, where it then spread to the attic. Smoke from the fire spread into both the attic and the chapel.

AFD crews were able to put out the fire, but the additional building experienced "serious damage." The attic experienced smoke damage, but the chapel did not.

No one was injured during the fire.

