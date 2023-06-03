APD, city agencies say they are prepared for large SXSW crowds

Austin police say despite staffing issues, they will be ready.

AUSTIN, Texas — South by Southwest begins on Friday and first responders and city agencies are preparing.

"There is a need for heightened vigilance when it comes to safety and security. Austin is prepared," said Mayor Kirk Watson.

It’s not the only event going on in March. There is also Dell Match Play and Rodeo Austin.

When it comes to Austin police, assistant chief Jeff Greenwalt said they are ready for all the major events.

"This is not uncharted territory. With or without the staffing problem, we're all-hands-on-deck. The same number of positions we need to keep South by Southwest safe is the same this year as it was last year, and we have those positions filled," said Greenwalt.

Greenwalt said they have a set staffing level for patrols. If that number falls below the minimum, detectives will backfill on patrol. Greenwalt said they will have enough staffed with 911 dispatchers.

They also remind people there will be number of road closures in the downtown area and increased traffic during SXSW.

"The Austin Transportation Department is working very closely with APD to have extra officers on hand during rush hour to get people in and out the area," said Greenwalt.

When it comes to getting downtown, there are several travel options instead of driving yourself, including rideshares and using CapMetro.

Other agencies like the Austin Fire Department and Austin-Travis County EMS said they will also be fully staffed and ready.

"There has been a lot of preparation going into this – everything from transportation to policing – so we can make sure that Austin stays the same place we love," said Watson.

