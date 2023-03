Medics and Austin Fire Department crews were called to the scene between the 700 and 800 block of W. Riverside Dr. just before 10 a.m.

AUSTIN, Texas — A body was recovered from Lady Bird Lake in South Austin on Sunday morning, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

Medics and Austin Fire Department crews were called to the scene between the 700 and 800 block of W. Riverside Dr. just before 10 a.m., ATCEMS said. Witnesses reported a body in the water.

Rescue crews located the victim, an adult, who was declared dead on the scene.

No other information is available at this time.