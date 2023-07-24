'A complete miracle' all survived, says mother of Georgetown plane crash passenger

The pilot and passengers suffered broken bones and cuts. They also had burns on their hands and feet.

GEORGETOWN, Texas — A single-engine plane hit a vacant two-story home on Northwood Drive in Georgetown on Sunday, injuring three people.

The FAA and NTSB are investigating the crash.

Monica Steanson said her 30-year-old daughter, Lauren Peralez from Leander, was on the plane.

"This is a complete miracle," said Steanson. "Words cannot explain. I just thank God that she is here and that they are all OK."

Steanson said her daughter was on the plane with friends from Austin – a pilot with more than 25 years of experience and his wife.



"There were three in the plane. They were returning from Fredericksburg, from having breakfast there. They were heading to the Georgetown Airport, when about 2 miles shy of the airport they were experiencing engine failure," she said.

Steanson spoke with her daughter shortly after the single-engine plane crashed.

"She was very emotional, as you can imagine – she has two kids, two girls," she said. "They had flown together before. He then called into air traffic control and just said, 'Engine failure, we're going down.'"

The plane slammed a vacant home on Northwood Drive.

"They just all braced for impact," said Steanson. "She said she opened her eyes and just thanked God they were alive. She was the first one out. She crawled onto the roof and found a hole in the roof to jump down onto the second floor. And then from there, the second female came out and pilot was the last to come out."

Steanson said they did have some injuries. The pilot suffered a broken nose, her daughter a broken bone, and they had cuts. They also had burns on their hands and feet.

"If that's the worst that came out of this, we are very thankful," she said.

Georgetown Fire Chief John Sullivan said the FAA was on site to begin its investigation. It will be working with the NTSB.

"We do have an operation that’s available to come in to assist with removing the wreckage, but all this first needs to be recreated and we don't want to create harm to reconstruction before we do the remedial process," said Sullivan.

As for Steanson, she said looks forward to spending time with her family.

"Thank God everyone is OK, and they definitely all had a guardian angel over them, so very grateful," said Steanson.

All three were released from hospital on Sunday evening.

