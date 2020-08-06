'A Change is Gonna Come' | Native Austinite creates musical tribute to George Floyd

George Powell, a worship leader at Fallbrook Church, made the tribute in hopes to honor Floyd's life and to join the movement against racial discrimination.

AUSTIN, Texas — A native Austinite created a musical tribute to George Floyd set to the tune of "A Change is Gonna Come" by Sam Cooke.

George Powell, a worship leader at Fallbrook Church, made the tribute in hopes to honor Floyd's life and to join the movement against racial discrimination and police brutality.

Powell has been a life-long Austinite. Growing up, he graduated from Lyndon B. Johnson High School before earning a degree in music performance at Huston-Tillotson University. Additionally, Powell performed for Former President Barack Obama at a rally in Austin.

This tribute follows the death of George Floyd in police custody. An officer knelt on Floyd's neck for more than eight minutes while detaining him before he died. The arresting officer, and other officers involved, have since been arrested with various charges, including second-degree murder, manslaughter and aiding and abetting.

In Austin, the city has protested, calling for justice for Floyd's death alongside Michael Ramos, who died at the hands of Austin police in April.

Michael Ramos was shot with a rifle by an Austin police officer while he was fleeing. Ramos later died in a hospital due to his injuries. The officer who shot Ramos is to go before a grand jury.