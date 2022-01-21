Forward progress stopped as Bastrop fire officials work on new brushfires

BASTROP, Texas — Before the Rolling Pines fire first reported about earlier this week was even 100% contained, other fires started in the area Friday afternoon.
Bastrop County Emergency Services District No. 2 is currently working to extinguish a series of brushfires in the areas of McAlister and Harmon roads.
As of 4:16 p.m., officials say forward progress has been stopped on both fires. Dozers are working to improve lines and mop-up is currently in progress.
Officials said the fires are between McAlister and Harmon roads on the south side of Highway 71. The fire was initially moving away from the highway.
As of 4:30 p.m. Friday, the larger Rolling Pines fire was estimated at 812 total acres and is 70% contained.
According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, Highway 71 is the southern border of the Rolling Pines fire. Bastrop County ESD No. 2 confirmed this fire is completely separate from the Rolling Pines fire.
MORE COVERAGE:
- Bastrop’s Rolling Pines fire puts sharp focus on, raises questions about prescribed burns
- Bastrop County fire 'under control' after burning more than 800 acres
- 'It's ridiculous' | Frustration sets in for evacuated Bastrop residents at Terry's Corner
- Fire safety expert provides tips to keep your home safe from wildfires
- 'It was so close' | Evacuated Bastrop family frustrated with communication efforts during Rolling Pines fire
- Tracking the windspeeds before and after a prescribed burn turned into a Bastrop wildfire