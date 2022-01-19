'It was so close.' Evacuated Bastrop family frustrated with communication efforts amid Rolling Pines fire

Amid the evacuations, Debbie Messer said Terry's Corner became a hub for residents to share their own information.

BASTROP, Texas — Around 250 families were told to evacuate their homes Tuesday night after a prescribed burn ignited a wildfire that ripped through several hundred acres.

As of Wednesday, some have been able to return to their homes while others have not. However, there have not been any reports of destroyed homes.

Many neighbors gathered at Terry's Corner, a gas station outside the emergency management barricades, to share information. Debbie Messer said she and her husband had to evacuate with their adult daughter, who is on the autism spectrum, their granddaughter and 11 dogs.

They were able to find a place to stay in La Grange for the night but, all afternoon and evening, they worried whether or not they would have a home to return to.

Messer said that their family vet was able to help them late Tuesday night in finding a place to keep their several foster animals.

"We're very fortunate that we have an amazing vet who took several of our foster dogs and personal dogs into their kennel at 10:30 last night," said Messer. "Once we knew we couldn't return home, and then we have a couple of our very elderly dogs, foster and a personal dog with us in a hotel, so it was very traumatic for them, so we didn't get much sleep."

As far as getting updates from officials, she said it's been frustrating having to depend on social media.

"I had to rely on family to help us get the hotel room," she said. "So I'm just not sure why we're not getting this information. We're just kind of all wondering and, unfortunately, it seems to be the case that they rely on social media. And then of course, they're too busy to get a lot of info, which I understand, but it's hard for all of us. You know, when we're all standing around, like you said, Terry's Corner, clueless of what's going on, you know?"

She added that this isn't the first time she's experienced a fire since her family bough their home in 2014. It's actually her fourth.

"Every time, there's just no information," she said. "And I understand that they're busy, but the departments that I've worked with had public information officers assigned to them. And I think that Bastrop County should get a PIO in place for things like this, because that's their specific duty is to continually update the public."

Messer said she didn't really realize she needed to evacuate until she checked Facebook and found a post from the Bastrop County Emergency Services page describing road closures.

"I told my daughter to start harnessing the dogs and I drove out to the highway and what I saw was a retired firefighter, who told me we needed to get ready to evacuate, heavy smoke conditions and a deputy at the corner who informed me to start telling neighbors to prepare for evacuation. So, when we lost power at approximately 4 p.m., we left. And, right after that, they issued the evacuation notice and we stayed at Terry's Corner for probably six hours."

Messer considers herself one of the lucky ones, as her house was also one of those that remained standing after the 2011 wildfires. However, with this event, it was close.

"It was so close. For example, the central fire in 2015 was down the power line easement and a few miles away," said Messer. "Although we had embers falling and we did have a spot fire on the lot adjacent to us, which my husband and son successfully put out before the fire department got there. This time, I mean, it was coming right for us and Power Line Road is just one over from us. Had they not contained it there, it would have ran through the Boy Scout camp and all the other heavily wooded areas. And because we had to leave, we weren't there to defend our space if there was a spot fire."