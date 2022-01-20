Former CSISD teacher gets 10 years in prison for sexual contact with a student

Gregory Stanley, 48, was found guilty of having inappropriate contact with a student in 2015. The case finally has a resolution.

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — A former College Station High School teacher has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for having an unwanted, inappropriate relationship with a student.

Gregory Stanley, 48, will serve the sentence immediately.

Back in 2015, Stanley was working as a Theatre Arts teacher with College Station ISD when he invited a 17-year-old student into his home and served them an alcoholic drink. The victim said Stanley told them to drink the alcohol slowly and the two began to engage in what the victim said was a number of sexual situations, even though the victim told Stanley to stop several times. The victim then said they were able to distract Stanley while putting on their clothes and leave the home.

Later, the victim told a family member and the police became involved, recording a conversation between the victim and Stanley. According to authorities, Stanley apologized to the victim for his behavior. He then tried to manipulate the victim into not reporting what had happened.

Stanley was placed on administrative leave in 2015 shortly after his arrest. He had been working for CSISD since 2013. In a statement, the district said, "...accusations of this nature are disturbing, and if proven to be true, unacceptable...the safety and well-being of students is the top priority of CSISD and misconduct of this nature will not be tolerated by any employee."

A district spokesperson said Stanley was "highly recommended" by his former employee, and his background showed he was eligible to be hired.

The jurors in the case also heard from a former student when Stanley taught at Magnolia High School. That victim was a student at Blinn when Stanley asked them to come to his house. That victim was also drugged and when they woke up, they said Stanley was engaging in a sexual act without consent.

A third victim also came forward during the trial, and said Stanley hugged and kissed them inappropriately. There were also other victims who tell KAGS News they did not choose to testify at the trial.

Stanley worked and taught theatre at Klein High School, Temple High School, Magnolia High School and other locations, according to the District Attorney's office.