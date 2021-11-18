Four Caldwell teens indicted; accused of engaging in organized crime for alleged hazing

The teens were arrested back in October of 2021 and charged in Milam County with indecency with a child.

CALDWELL, Texas — Four Caldwell High School student athletes have been indicted on a felony charge after allegedly hazing a fellow teammate on a school bus.

Katherine Hart, 18, and three other female minors, all of Caldwell, have been indicted by the Milam County Grand Jury for engaging in organized criminal activity-unlawful restraint. Hart and the three girls are also facing a felony charge in Milam County for indecency with a child.

The four are members of Caldwell ISD's volleyball team and the alleged act happened on a school bus while the team was returning from Milam County after a game.

The alleged victim is 14-years-old, according to court documents. On October 15, the student reported to the Milam County Sheriff's Office that she had been assaulted on September 21 while on a school bus ride back to Caldwell.

The alleged victim told authorities others held her down while Hart and another one of the girls took off her shoes and socks, then pulled down her pants and underwear, exposing her genitals.

Hart is also accused of telling the alleged victim's sister who had come to pick the 14-year-old up that "we basically just raped your sister on the bus ride home."

The alleged victim told authorities she told the four girls several times to stop what they were doing, but they did not. According to witnesses, there were adults on the bus, however, one of teens who was involved in the alleged attack said there were "lookouts" so the adults would not know what was happening.