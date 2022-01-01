x
Fireworks cause grass fire near Buda

Fire crews from Austin and Kyle assisted Travis County Fire Rescue in getting the flames under control late New Year's Eve.
BUDA, Texas — The Austin Fire Department along with crews from Kyle helped Travis County Fire Rescue as they responded to a grass fire late New Year's Eve.

AFD said they were assisting with a "large grass fire" near Graef and Rohde roads on the Hays, Travis and Caldwell County lines, near Buda.

Travis County Fire Rescue said the flames were under control shorty before 10:40 p.m. Officials said they believe fireworks caused the fire. TCFR also urged people to be careful with fireworks and "account for the wind tonight."

