Outdoor or socially distanced New Year's Eve ideas and events for the Austin area

Here's a list of things you can do to ring in the New Year in the most COVID-safe way.

AUSTIN, Texas — The holiday weekend is almost here, and KVUE wants to help you ring in the New Year with some outdoor or socially distanced events and ideas.

Here's a list of some things you can do to celebrate:

The City of Austin is welcoming in the New Year with a festive fireworks show. The show is at Vic Mathias Shores, but here will not be activities, vendors or entertainment. Austinites are encouraged to enjoy the fireworks and celebrate from afar. The show will be taking place at 10 p.m.

The Hive is having their New Year's Eve Live Music event. There will be two live bands and free food and champagne at midnight. Tickets are $25 each or you can get a VIP table for $50. They also have their Noon Year's Eve party for kids.

Kinda Tropical will be celebrating under the stars. They'll have live music, a special menu and a champagne toast at midnight.

Drive-in Movie

At Doc's Drive-in, they have "New Year's Eve," "Sleepless in Seattle," "Spider-Man: No Way Home," and "The Matrix." The Blue Starlite has their downtown location open for New Year's Eve.

Other ideas: