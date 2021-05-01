Cleaning at FAA facility due to COVID-19 case causes ground delay at DFW Airport, officials say

It's the second time in less than a week that the airport has faced a flight stoppage for cleaning procedures due to a COVID-19 case.

The Federal Aviation Administration closed the airspace in and out of Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport on Monday evening, officials said.

The FAA confirmed the cleaning was taking place at the Terminal Radar Approach Control Facility (TRACON) after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

Controllers worked from the center tower at DFW Airport while the cleaning took place, the FAA said. The ground delay was put in place because "it's less efficient for TRACON controllers to work from the tower."

It's the second time in less than a week that the airport has faced a flight stoppage for cleaning procedures. The previous ground stop on Dec. 30 also affected Love Field.

FAA had previously said that according to their protocols, if an employee tests positive, then all affected areas need to be cleaned if they had worked in the week prior to testing positive.

The airport itself is still open and flights were expected to resume at 7:30 p.m., officials said.