6 adults, 2 children transported to local hospitals after collision on Bastrop Highway

The collision involved multiple vehicles.

AUSTIN, Texas — On Tuesday, Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) responded to a collision on Bastrop Highway involving multiple cars, six adults and two children.

ATCEMS initially tweeted about the incident just after 11 a.m. Tuesday, saying that one person had been trapped inside a vehicle but was extricated.

One adult and two children were taken to Dell Children's Medical Center. The adult and one of the children have non-life-threatening injuries, while the other child has serious injuries.

In addition, one adult with serious injuries was transported to Dell Seton Medical Center. Four other adults, two in potentially serious condition, were taken to St. David's South Austin Medical Center.

The collision blocked several northbound lanes on US 183A.

