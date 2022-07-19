Crews contain 90-acre wildfire in Florence

Crew members from 14 agencies responded to the fire.

FLORENCE, Texas — The extreme heat has been sparking grassfires in Central Texas.

On Monday, fire crews worked to contain a 90-acre fire off County Road 220 in Florence, Texas. Fourteen emergency services agencies worked together to put the fire out.

No homes or businesses were affected, and no injuries were reported.

Williamson County Emergency Services said the fire departments of Florence, Coupland, Liberty Hill, Georgetown, Round Rock, Hutto, Pflugerville and Burnet; ESD 5; Travis County Star Flight; the Texas Forest Service; the Williamson County Sheriff's Office; and the Florence Police Department assisted with putting the fire out.

