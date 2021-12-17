Del Valle residents displaced after fire involving RV, 2 homes

All the residents made it out safely. Two dogs were also rescued from the fire.

DEL VALLE, Texas — The Austin Fire Department is investigating an early morning fire in Del Valle that started at an RV and spread to two nearby homes.

The fire happened just before 4 a.m. Friday on Whirlaway Drive.

Thankfully, all of the residents of the RV made it out safely, but they are now without a home.

Firefighters also rescued two dogs from the fire.

No additional information is available at this time.