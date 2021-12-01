St. Edward's fires baseball coach, names new one after allegations of racism

Former Coach Rob Penders was terminated after an investigation into allegations of racism and discrimination.

AUSTIN, Texas — St. Edward's University has named a new head baseball coach following the termination of Coach Rob Penders after recent allegations of racism and discrimination levied by one of his former players.

According to a petition anonymously published against Penders online, he is accused of using a racial slur, telling Black players to remove their head coverings, and telling Black players about his family's history with racism.

The petition was launched after St. Edward's had previously investigated the coach and decided that the investigation did not lead to grounds for firing.

"St. Edward's University takes all complaints of any nature very seriously and has processes in place to ensure that complaints are properly investigated and addressed appropriately," a spokesperson told KVUE on Nov. 11. "To that end, the university contracted with an external firm to conduct an independent investigation into the matter. Based on the findings from the independent investigation, they did not support termination of the employee; however, the university took actions consistent with personnel policies and procedures."

The university added that the athletics department was already "working comprehensively to strengthen diversity, equity and inclusive excellence in alignment with the university’s mission and strategic plan," and that "staff, coaches and students continue working collectively in partnership with subject matter experts on fostering a culture of inclusion."

The university, however, eventually announced Penders' termination on Dec. 3 with the following letter:

Dear St. Edward's Community,

Effective immediately, Rob Penders will conclude his tenure as head baseball coach at St. Edward's University.

Throughout the fall semester, I received questions and engaged in discussion about the university's commitment to social justice principles related to the experiences of a former student-athlete on the baseball team and framed around a particular set of allegations made against the head baseball coach. While our university policies restrict discussion of specific personnel matters, I assure you both the university's prior application of its social justice principles and the ongoing commitment to those principles are resolute.

We expect all of our employees, including our coaches, to follow our operating principles and treat one another and our students with mutual respect. New concerning information and allegations have been identified regarding the head baseball coach that are not in alignment with our values. As a result, I concluded that there was a need for a leadership change.

We appreciate his contributions to the baseball program and will be developing a staffing plan to ensure we are prepared for the spring season. I wish Coach Penders the best of luck in his future endeavors.

Sincerely,

Montse Fuentes, PhD

Presiden

St. Edward's University

KVUE reached out to the university for details about the "new concerning information," but did not hear back.

KVUE also spoke with Penders to ask if he had comment for his side of the story. He hasn't responded to this request.

Penders began coaching with the university in 2007. He helped lead the baseball team to nine Heartland Conference titles and made league history in 2017 when his team became the first No. 4 seed to win the Heartland Conference Tournament. In his 15-year career at St. Edward's, his record was 507-276.

Bryan Faulds will now be taking the helm of the Hilltoppers baseball program. Faulds joined staff in 2017 as a pitching coach. And during his time with St. Edward's, the team has won two conference titles and made once NCAA tournament appearance.