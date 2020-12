The crash happened just before 11 p.m. on Dec. 8.

AUSTIN, Texas — State troopers are looking into what caused a deadly crash in Highway 130 near FM 812, not too far from the Circuit of the Americas.

The crash happened just before 11 p.m. on Dec. 8.

Witnesses told KVUE a truck was driving the wrong way on the highway when the driver was hit head-on by an 18-wheeler.

One person died in the wreck.

No other information was made available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.